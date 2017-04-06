Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five schools, nurseries and out-of-school clubs in Kirklees are alarmingly close to roads with illegally high air pollution levels.

According to a study by Greenpeace, more than 2,000 schools and child care centres in the UK were sited within 150 metres of road where nitrogen dioxide (NO2) exceeded the legal limit of 40 micrograms or NO2 per cubic metre.

There were five in Kirklees, including two in Huddersfield

Moldgreen Community Primary School, Church Street, Moldgreen

Ducklings Childcare, School Street, Moldgreen

Ducklings owner Lisa Hannington said: “Children are supposed to have three hours physical play a day, preferably outside.

“We do what we can do (but) most nurseries and schools are in built-up areas.

“A lot of parents chose us so they can walk to work after they’ve dropped their children off.”

Both venues lie within 150 metres of the Wakefield Road dual carriageway where pollution creeps past the limit of 40 micrograms or NO2 per cubic metre.

Also on the list was:

Eastborough JIN School, Rockley Street, Dewsbury

Dewsbury Sports Centre where out-of-school clubs take place.

Both are situated within 150 metres of the polluted Dewsbury ring road.

And just within the Kirklees boundary is Oakenshaw Preschool Playgroup, near Cleckheaton, which is next to the M606 where NO2 levels were recorded at 40.88 micrograms.

Schools and college with high levels

Other schools and colleges next to roads with high levels (greater than 25 micrograms) of NO2 include:

Kirklees College, Manchester Road

Mount Pleasant Primary School, Mount Street, Lockwood

Moorlands Primary School, New Hey Road, Mount

Birkby IN School, Blacker Road, Birkby

Meltham CE Primary School, Meltham

Manor Croft Academy, Old Bank Road, Dewsbury

The Examiner has contact Kirklees Council for comment.