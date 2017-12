Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Batley was the most expensive area to buy a house in Kirklees and Calderdale this October.

The two most expensive purchases were both in the small Kirklees town and together the two detached homes fetched over £1.5m.

One, on Heaton Road, is a six bedroom detached house and the other, on Old Hall Road, is described as a five bedroom detached bungalow.

Elsewhere, a 'castle' in Holmfirth was bought for £635,000.

All of the most expensive homes could be found in Kirklees. Calderdale's most expensive home, a £590,000 detached farm house in Hebden Bridge, would not have broken into the top five dearest Krklees houses.

But even Kirklees house prices were nothing compared to those seen in London. A flat in Westminster, London was sold for £15,750,000.

Kirklees

6 Heaton Road, Batley, Kirklees, West Yorkshire, WF17 0AT, which is a detached house, sold for £809,000 on Oct 11



9A Old Hall Road, Batley, Kirklees, West Yorkshire, WF17 0AX, which is a detached house, sold for £700,000 on Oct 04



The Barn, West Top, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, Kirklees, West Yorkshire, HD7 5UU, which is a detached house, sold for £650,000 on Oct 19



Lower Bradshaw, Bradshaw Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, Kirklees, West Yorkshire, HD7 5UZ, which is a detached house, sold for £640,000 on Oct 19





Holme Castle, 1, The Village, Holme, Holmfirth, Kirklees, West Yorkshire, HD9 2QG, which is a semi-detached house, sold for £635,000 on Oct 13

Calderdale

High Greenwood Farm, Widdop Road, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, HX7 7AZ, which is a detached house, sold for £590,000 on Oct 13



12 Upper Field, House Lane, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, HX6 1PL, which is a terrace house, sold for £390,000 on Oct 16

7 Ryestone Drive, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, HX6 4JW, which is a detached house, sold for £360,000 on

Oct 13



3 Hammerstones Road, Elland, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, HX5 0QP, which is a semi-detached house, sold for £303,000 on Oct 06



Rock Cottage, Old Lane, Halifax, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, HX3 6TF, which is a detached house, sold for £295,000 on Oct 16