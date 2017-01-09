Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Languages including Arabic, Polish and Punjabi were studied at A Level by Kirklees students last year. - with more students studying Urdu than German.

The three most popular modern languages for pupils in the borough to sit were Spanish, French and Urdu with 69, 50 and 19 entries respectively.

The Government figures take the traditional modern languages of French, Spanish and German separately and group all the others into an ‘other’ category.

The Examiner asked for the full breakdown from the Department for Education.

The data reveals that Urdu has overtaken German in popularity among Kirklees teenagers, with just 15 entries for the traditional A Level language.

Twelve pupils sat Italian, four Arabic and one or two in Polish, Japanese and Punjabi respectively.

The traditional modern languages of French, German and Spanish have been in a slight decline in Kirklees over the past three years.

There were 155 entries in the three subjects in 2015/16 compared to 138 in 2013/14.

The most popular languages studied at A Level in Kirklees: