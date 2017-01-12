Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here is the mews. Britain’s top pet names have been revealed – with the most popular name given to both dogs AND cats.

Vets chain Vets4Pets revealed the name Poppy took top spot for moggies and doggies, while Charlie was second.

But the research has also revealed some more unusual names.

Cat owners are increasingly using TJ, Rey and Kylo to name their felines, while the nation’s dog lovers are showing a trend for the names Duggee, Beaux and Kingsley.

Some names are even more odd.

Captain Edmund Blackadder cunningly appears on the list for cats’ names in 2016, as does DJ Calvin Harris.

Bizarre names for dogs, meanwhile, included De-Niro and Abraham Lincoln.

Dr Huw Stacey, clinical services director at Vets4Pets, said: “The creativity of pet owners in choosing their pet’s name can be amazing.

“Many families tend to let their children decide the name of their pet, so it’s perhaps not surprising that youngsters choose what can seem to be the easiest name to remember and one that they recognise from school.”