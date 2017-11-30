Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire folk have revealed what their favourite line from the world of TV and film is .... and it’s now’t to do with Last of the Summer Wine.

For a survey by BT TV has shown that “I’ll be back” – Arnold Schwarznegger’s famous words from the movie Terminator – is the most popular film quote used by people in Yorkshire.

Nearly two thirds of people in the region (64%) admit to using the line in conversation and on social media.

He’s possibly the most quotable actor with his quote “Hasta la vista, baby” from Terminator 2:Judgement Day also making it into the top 10 film quotes used in the UK.

In Yorkshire “I could tell you but then I’d have to kill you” from Top Gun took second place whilst “Houston we have a problem” from Apollo 13 came third.

The BT TV study of 2,000 UK Brits, who have all used a quote when speaking to others, also looked at the nation’s favourite TV shows quotes, with the long-running animated series The Simpsons “D’oh!” coming out top nationally. Hot on Homer Simpson’s tail is everyone’s favourite grumpy neighbour, Victor Meldrew with his famous “I don’t believe it” line, which turned out to be the third most popular TV quote in Yorkshire with The Simpsons quote taking the top spot.

On average, Brits like to say lines from film and TV shows three times a week.

Film critic James King said: “There are so many iconic quotes in these lists from different eras of film and television, there is something for everyone. Arnie has some great lines from the Terminator series and when you say them you instantly know they were said by him and what film they are from. But there are many quotes here that people say a lot but perhaps don’t realise originate from a film or TV show.”

Yorkshire top 3 film quotes:

1. “I’ll be back” – Terminator

2. “I could tell you but then I’d have to kill you” – Top Gun

3. “Houston we have a problem” – Apollo 13

Yorkshire top 3 Christmas film quotes:

1. “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas” – White Christmas

2. “Merry Christmas you filthy animal” – Home Alone

3. “The cold never bothered me any way” – Frozen

Yorkshire top 3 TV show quotes:

1. “D’oh” – The Simpsons

2. “You plonker” – Only Fools and Horses

3. “I don’t believe it” – One Foot in the Grave

Top 10 film quotes in the UK:

1. “I’ll be back” - Terminator

2. “Houston we have a problem” - Apollo 13

3. “I could tell you but then I’d have to kill you” – Top Gun

4. “E.T. phone home” – E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

5. “Frankly my dear I don’t give a damn” – Gone With the Wind

6. “May the force be with you” – Star Wars: A New Hope

7. “You talking to me?” – Taxi Driver

8. “Hasta la vista baby” – Terminator 2: Judgement Day

9. “My precious” – The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

10. “The name’s Bond. James Bond” – Bond: Doctor No

Top 10 TV show quotes in the UK

1. “D’oh!” – The Simpsons

2. “I don’t believe it” – One Foot in the Grave

3. “You plonker” – Only Fools and Horses

4. “How you doin’?” - Friends

5. “Yabba dabba doo!” – The Flintstones

6. “You are the weakest link. Goodbye” – The Weakest Link

7. “Is that your final answer?” – Who Wants to be a Millionaire

8. “Am I bovvered?” – The Catherine Tate Show

9. “Exterminate” – Doctor Who

10. “I’m free!” – Are you Being Served?