Parents were handed more than 3,000 fines for failing to ensure their children attended school in Kirklees last year.

In 2015/16, there were 3,015 penalty notices issued for attendance in Kirklees, up a quarter from 2,391 in 2014/15, the equivalent of 4.6% of the pupil population being issued a fine.

According to council figures compiled by the Trinity Mirror Data Unit, parents in Kirklees paid £106,500 in fines last year, with 1,666 penalty notices paid within 28 days.

Some were fined for taking children on term-time holidays while others were fined because their children skipped school.

There were 207 prosecutions in Kirklees in 2015/16 following non-payment of a penalty notice, up from 149 in 2014/15.

In Calderdale, there were 435 penalty notices issued for non-attendance at school in 2015/16, up from 394 in 2014/15.

Parents in the Calderdale area paid £16,980 in fines, and there were 99 prosecutions in the area in 2015/16, up from 78 in 2014/15.

Across England, the number of penalty notices issued for attendance increased by 4.5%, from 151,125 in academic year 2014/15 to 157,879 in 2015/16, with parents paying £6.9m in fines.

Laws brought in four years ago gave councils power to issue penalty tickets to parents who take children on holidays without permission.