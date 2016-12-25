Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millions of people are likely to be in work on Christmas and Boxing Day, with as many as one in 17 employees working during the festive season.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 3.3% of those in employment were in work on Christmas Day 2014 - a total of 1.04m workers.

The figures are slightly up from the 1.03m who worked Christmas Day 2008 and the 1.02 who worked Christmas Day 2012.

There were 176,000 care workers and home carers who turned up for work on Christmas Day, or 23% of those employed in the occupation.

More than a quarter (26%) of senior care workers, 21,000, were also working.

Midwives, police officer and nursing assistants were also likely to be working a shift on December 25.

There were 1.86m people in work on Boxing Day in 2014, up from 1.49m in 2012. Overall one in 17 employees (5.9%) were in work in 2014, up from one in 20 (5%) in 2012.

MPs recently debated whether larger shops should be banned from opening on Boxing Day, after a petition saying the practice should be banned reached 140,000.

Many M&S stores will be closed on Boxing Day, including the Huddersfield store and M&S food store, to give staff an extra day off with their families.