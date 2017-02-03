Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 500 Land Rover Defenders were stolen in West Yorkshire in just five years – with only 139 recovered, according to police.

The figures were released by West Yorkshire Police after officers in Huddersfield revealed a rise in Land Rover thefts in Denby Dale and the Holme and Colne valley areas in recent weeks.

The force said that 530 Defenders of various types were taken in West Yorkshire between 2012 and 2016. The worst years were 2015 (127 stolen) and last year, with 120 taken.

A total of 139 have been recovered, according to figures released after a Freedom of Information request.

Last week owners of Land Rovers were warned by police to think twice about sharing information on social media.

Police say that sharing holiday arrangements on social media may alert thieves to your movements.

A spokesman said: “Social media is brilliant for finding out information about events, sourcing hints, tips and advice as well as connecting with other enthusiasts.

“However there can be a downside, with many people sharing their whereabouts on a regular basis. Whilst there is nothing wrong with for instance, sharing when you’re on holiday, it does let would-be car thieves know that our vehicles are unattended.

“To reduce the risk, think about who can see it and if necessary check your privacy settings so that only trusted friends can see your posts.”

The value of used Land Rovers has risen since the classic model, the Defender, ceased production in January last year.