Toothache, swollen toes and being drunk were just some of the reasons people visited Huddersfield and Calderdale’s A&E departments.

A freedom of information request by the Examiner has revealed the reasons 215 patients went to Huddersfield and Calderdale A&E in a 24-hour period.

On the day of our data, Saturday, January 7, 176 adults and 39 children sought assistance from the medical teams.

Among those was a police officer who had been assaulted, someone with chemicals sprayed on their face and a 22-day-old baby with a fever.

As expected for a weekend, it also included alcohol-related admissions.

There were two patients with dental pain, one with a headache, one with earache, several with eye infections and one with swollen toes.

More obvious A&E need included patients being treated after a car crash, head injuries, suspected sepsis, falls, burns, a suspected stroke, chest pains and smoke inhalation.

Of the 215, 43 patients were kept in; five did not wait for treatment following an initial assessment; and eight were treated and referred to a GP, another hospital or outpatient clinic.

The remainder were sent home after being treated or referred to Local Care Direct, which manages GPs, walk-ins and minor injury units.

Of the 39 children, five had a fall, including one child who fell down eight steps and another who was vomiting after a head injury.

Nine other children had fevers or wheezing/breathing difficulties.

Dr Mark Davies, the Trust’s clinical lead for Emergency Care, said: “Nationally, the Emergency care system is under huge pressure.

“By making decisions to use other urgent care support, the public can help us to ensure we can provide Emergency Care to those who truly need it.

“We would ask the public to remember that there are alternatives to A&E. GPs, pharmacies and 111 can all give advice to prevent many patients coming to A&E.”

One A&E doctor, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We need to get back to basics - does the patient need medical treatment for an accident or an emergency?

“Can the patient’s condition be treated elsewhere? Can a pharmacist help with an over-the-counter product? I believe the general public don’t appreciate the expertise and knowledge of our pharmacists.

“I appreciate GPs are as busy as we are, but if it’s not an emergency can an appointment be made?

“Presenting to A&E won’t always lead to a quicker diagnosis or treatment for something that’s neither an accident or an emergency. Nor does phoning an ambulance mean you’ll get seen quicker.”