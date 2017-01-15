Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children’s social workers have been rushing to the exit door in their hundreds in Kirklees.

An astonishing 450 staff have left employment at Kirklees Council’s embattled children’s services department in fewer than four years.

Vulnerable youngsters have suffered a merry-go-round of new social workers as staff come and go in their droves.

Figures released by the council to the Examiner show a stunning 136 members of staff left in 2013/14 – almost a dozen each week.

The following year 123 moved on, while in 2015/16 99 called time on their employment with Kirklees.

So far in 2016/17 a further 92 members of staff from children’s services have left.

A former Kirklees children’s social worker has told the Examiner heavy workloads and poor management saw dozens leaving each month for an easier life working for agencies.

Cabinet member for family support and child protection Clr Erin Hill said: “Although over 400 have left that doesn’t mean we were short by that number because we had people coming in to replace them.”

The figures provided by the council under Freedom of Information law do not distinguish how many of the 450 leavers were social workers.

The council said it could not provide details about each person who left but said the departures were across all salary grades and sub-departments.

A small number of the leavers were people who retired, left due to ill health, or finished short-term contracts.

The huge level of people leaving employment in the department has been raised as a key issue in the bid to turn it around.

About a quarter of staff are agency workers.

As reported, Ofsted rated Kirklees’ children’s services as “Inadequate”, triggering government intervention.

Inspectors identified concerns in over a third of children’s cases looked at, including unrecognised neglect and abuse.

Ofsted noted that “workforce instability” was hampering the council’s ability to improve.

The report, published last November, said agency staff had been leaving at short notice and attempts had been made to extend notice periods.

The inspector commented: “Changes in managers have led to inconsistent decision making and application of thresholds.

“Young people told inspectors that they found that they were unable to develop positive relationships with their social workers because of changes in staff.

“One young person told inspectors that they were unhappy about having three new workers in a period of six months.“

In March, troubleshooter Eleanor Brazil will finish a review and make recommendations to ministers at the Department for Education.

Her report could lead to the service being taken out of the council’s direct control.

It would also see costs for the cash-strapped council shoot up.

The council has admitted it is struggling to keep social workers from leaving.

But it has said it hopes a £2,000 ‘golden hello’ for new staff will reverse its fortunes.

A review of pay grades is also under way.

A spokesperson said there were about 1,300 members of staff in children’s services and not all of the 450 leavers since 2013 were social workers.

The department also handles youth work, business support, education and learning, school admissions, parenting and family support.

“Like all councils across the country, Kirklees is struggling to recruit and retain social workers,” said the spokesperson.

“In the last 12 months we have employed 19 new social workers, however we acknowledge that 32 have left our employment.

“Agency staff have been brought in to fill that gap and to cover sickness and maternity leave when required.

“At present agency staff make up around 25% of our staff. Whilst having our own staff is the council’s preference, we feel that agency staff can also bring benefits to the service such as learning from other councils and additional skills and experience.

“The council runs regular social work recruitment campaigns which link to the children’s social work recruitment site ‘Children’s Social Work Matters’.

“We also have programmes to support new and student social workers and a return to social work scheme.”