This is what a cool £730,000 would have bought you in Huddersfield last month.
The Mistel, a detached house on Northgate in Honley, sold for £730,000 last month, making it the most expensive house sold in November.
It’s a five bedroom house described as having an “enviable location” in a “secure hamlet setting” set in around 12 acres.
“Nestling in the hillside between Honley and Farnley Tyas it truly is one of the most desirable locations in the region,” according to the sales blurb.
The Mistel has its own ‘cinema room’ and a sitting room with stunning views over the property’s gardens.
The second priciest in Huddersfield – at £700,000 – was the well-known property called Underhill, sometimes known as the ‘Hobbit house’ which was built by retired archiect Arthur Quarmby and where his family lived for more than 40 years.
Underhill boasts fantastic views over the Holme Valley and a spectacular swimming pool. Much of the stunning property is underground.
Mr Quarmby and his wife Jean sold up because they wanted to downsize.
Figures from the Land Registry have revealed the most expensive and the cheapest homes sold in Kirklees and Calderdale in November.
The priciest properties in Kirklees were:
The Mistel, Northgate, Honley: £730,000
Underhill, Woodhead Road, Holme: £700,000
Goat Hill End Farm, Slaithwaite: £670,000
34 Crosland Edge, Meltham: £555,000
Tenlands, 436A, Oxford Road, Gomersal: £530,000
The cheapest properties sold in Kirklees were:
38 Norman Road, Huddersfield: £43,500
1 Clough Lane, Paddock: £45,000
4 Fallow Croft, Hudersfield: £47,000
Apartment 14, Hilldale View, Brighton Street, Heckmondwike: £52,000
36 Ravens Crescent, Dewsbury: £55,000
The priciest properties in Calderdale were:
The Vicarage, Stocks Lane, Luddenden: £565,000
Fourways, Hammerstones Leach Lane, Elland: £465,000
Spring Head Cottage, Brearley: £400,000
293 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax: £383,000
Scarrick, Higher Park Royd Drive, Sowerby Bridge: £380,000
The cheapest properties sold in Calderdale were:
9 Summer Street, Halifax: £37,500
2 Smiths Terrace, Haliax, £44,500
7 Spring Hall Place, Halifax: £50,000
18 York Street, Brighouse: £51,000
14 Balkram Road, Halifax: £52,000