This is what a cool £730,000 would have bought you in Huddersfield last month.

The Mistel, a detached house on Northgate in Honley, sold for £730,000 last month, making it the most expensive house sold in November.

It’s a five bedroom house described as having an “enviable location” in a “secure hamlet setting” set in around 12 acres.

“Nestling in the hillside between Honley and Farnley Tyas it truly is one of the most desirable locations in the region,” according to the sales blurb.

The Mistel has its own ‘cinema room’ and a sitting room with stunning views over the property’s gardens.

The second priciest in Huddersfield – at £700,000 – was the well-known property called Underhill, sometimes known as the ‘Hobbit house’ which was built by retired archiect Arthur Quarmby and where his family lived for more than 40 years.

Underhill boasts fantastic views over the Holme Valley and a spectacular swimming pool. Much of the stunning property is underground.

Mr Quarmby and his wife Jean sold up because they wanted to downsize.

Figures from the Land Registry have revealed the most expensive and the cheapest homes sold in Kirklees and Calderdale in November.

The priciest properties in Kirklees were:

The Mistel, Northgate, Honley: £730,000

Underhill, Woodhead Road, Holme: £700,000

Goat Hill End Farm, Slaithwaite: £670,000

34 Crosland Edge, Meltham: £555,000

Tenlands, 436A, Oxford Road, Gomersal: £530,000

The cheapest properties sold in Kirklees were:

38 Norman Road, Huddersfield: £43,500

1 Clough Lane, Paddock: £45,000

4 Fallow Croft, Hudersfield: £47,000

Apartment 14, Hilldale View, Brighton Street, Heckmondwike: £52,000

36 Ravens Crescent, Dewsbury: £55,000

The priciest properties in Calderdale were:

The Vicarage, Stocks Lane, Luddenden: £565,000

Fourways, Hammerstones Leach Lane, Elland: £465,000

Spring Head Cottage, Brearley: £400,000

293 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax: £383,000

Scarrick, Higher Park Royd Drive, Sowerby Bridge: £380,000

The cheapest properties sold in Calderdale were:

9 Summer Street, Halifax: £37,500

2 Smiths Terrace, Haliax, £44,500

7 Spring Hall Place, Halifax: £50,000

18 York Street, Brighouse: £51,000

14 Balkram Road, Halifax: £52,000