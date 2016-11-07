Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Holmfirth area is the worst hotspot for thefts of motorcycles, police figures have revealed.

Ninety-one motorbikes, mopeds or scooters were taken in the HD9 area – which includes Holmfirth, Honley, Brockholes and Meltham – between 2013 and 2015.

The next worst hotspot was HD5 – Almondbury, Dalton, Kirkheaton, Moldgreen, Rawthorpe and Waterloo – where 86 motorbikes were taken.

Owners – including Mike Kay, who lost two bikes to theft in Birkby – have urged bikers to be vigilant after the Examiner revealed last month that over 400 machines were stolen in Huddersfield over three years. Around 40% were recovered.

WATCH: CCTV footage of motorbike thieves stealing Sean Howson's valuable bike

The third worst postcode was HD4, which takes in Berry Brow, Cowlersley, Crosland Moor, Newsome, Netherton, Lowerhouses and Stocksmoor. A total of 84 bikes were taken in three years.

Fourth worst was HD2, which includes Birkby, Brackenhall, Bradley, Deighton, Fartown, Fixby and Sheepridge, where 74 bikes were taken.

A total of 62 bikes were taken from the HD1 area, which includes the town centre, Hillhouse, Lockwood, Marsh and Paddock. And 59 bikes were taken from HD3 which includes Lindley, Marsh and Longwood.

Police are examining crime trends with a view to devising an action plan.