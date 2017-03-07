Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The topic of pies got you all licking your lips.

As National Pie Week continues, analysis of online search trends has revealed steak and ale pie is the most searched-for pie in Yorkshire.

The Search Laboratory crunched Google Trends data to reveal the top five pies are: Cottage Pie; Fish Pie; Shepherd’s Pie / Chicken and Leek; Chicken and Mushroom and Steak and Ale pie.

On the Examiner’s social media sites readers added their own places to our list of where to buy a prize pie.

Chris Parkinson wrote: “The butchers in Slaithwaite make the best pies in Huddersfield. Closest I’ve ever tasted to Metcalf’s in Cleck who make the best pies on the planet.”

Alan Armitage wrote: “P & I Hopkins Birkenshaw.”

Sarah Geldart added: “Get to David Gawthorpe butchers in Denby Dale.”

David Egan recommended Barrington’s jerk pork pies.

It was Lily Pickles, of Holmfirth, who finally gave us vegetarians something to cheer when she said: “I’ve been told that my pies are the best ever, not just my super duper pork pies , handmade in Golcar with meat from the best butcher H. Copley (also in Golcar) but also my range of vegan and vegetarian pies and pastries.”

Now then, what about fruit pies?