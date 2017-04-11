Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Criminals in West Yorkshire are being made to pay back £13.4 million worth of ill-gotten gains.

Exclusive figures obtained by the Huddersfield Examiner show 941 confiscation orders were made for assets in West Yorkshire between January 2015 and March 2017.

Confiscation orders are a legal mechanism imposed by the County Court which stop criminals benefitting from the proceeds of crime.

Furthermore, if additional assets are discovered in the future, they can also be seized.

In the West Yorkshire HM Courts & Tribunals Service area, there were 2,178 assets identified under confiscation orders. These were most commonly cash (755), financial property (539), vehicles (230) and jewellery and other valuables (209).

The value of the order imposed, which is often very high, is based on the criminal benefit attributed to the crime and may exceed the value of assets that are known to the court at the time of imposition.

Assets include buildings and land, cash, ‘financial properties’ (such as bank accounts), vehicles, jewellery or other assets.

Across England and Wales, there were 12,625 imposed orders worth £663 million between January 2015 and March 2017.

The total amount actually paid out was just £370 million.