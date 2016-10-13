A man was caught stealing from a Huddersfield town centre store – less than half-an-hour after he appeared in court for another theft.

Desperate Richard Carroll stole aftershave from Boots in a bid to get a drug fix.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said that he was bound to get caught because of his distinctive appearance.

The 27-year-old was back in custody for the second time in 24 hours.

He appeared before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court after a security guard spotting him stealing from the King Street Store on Tuesday at 10.35am.

He was stopped outside after hiding the £43 Paco Rabanne aftershave in his pocket.

Earlier that same morning Carroll had appeared at the Huddersfield court where he admitted to offences of theft and failing to provide a sample for a drug test.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month conditional discharge – and then he headed straight to Boots.

Carroll, of Woodhall Drive in Batley, told police that he was “rattling” and decided to steal to make himself feel better as he didn’t believe that court staff would have sorted out his drug replacement prescription that quickly.

Mr Blanchard explained that his client was released from prison around three weeks ago and that his situation was very sad as he had no benefits or financial means.

He told magistrates: “He’s a drug abuser and it’s a sad state of affairs.

“He had spent 48 hours in custody and was feeling particularly unwell and didn’t think there would be a prescription available for him.

“He’s been released into the community without the means to support himself and has reverted to type.

“The problem is that Mr Carroll is distinctive as he is of significant size and if he goes into a local store staff look out for him.

“It’s an extremely vicious circle, he knows he is likely to go to prison but the reality is what purpose does that serve in the long term?

“It must be a horrible existence for Mr Carroll and he needs help to deal with the problem he has.”

Magistrates jailed Carroll for eight weeks.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.