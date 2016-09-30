Richard Richardson assaulted Asda store staff as he tried to flee with stolen cheese

A man assaulted two supermarket workers and threatened to stab them, a court heard.

The workers at Asda in Dewsbury had tried to stop Richard Richardson as he fled with two blocks of cheese.

Richardson, of Ashworth Gardens in Dewsbury, was earlier this week sentenced to a hospital order following his conviction for a robbery.

At an earlier hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to two offences of assault and theft.

The Huddersfield court heard that he was caught stealing from the Mill Street West store on March 12.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that he became aggressive and punched the store manager in the jaw.

When another staff member came to assist him, Richardson kicked him in the shin.

He then threatened to stab them as he tried to break free and stamped on the foot of one of the struggling staff.

On Monday Richardson, diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for robbery and made the subject of a hospital order.

District Judge Michael Fanning said: “The reality is he’s subject to a mental health disposal for a more serious offence.

“The public is safeguarded as a result of the crown court’s order.”

Judge Fanning gave Richardson a conditional discharge for six months.