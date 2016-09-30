Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Richard Richardson assaulted Asda store staff as he tried to flee with stolen cheese

The Dewsbury man was sentenced to a hospital order earlier this week for robbery

Google
The Asda store in Dewsbury

A man assaulted two supermarket workers and threatened to stab them, a court heard.

The workers at Asda in Dewsbury had tried to stop Richard Richardson as he fled with two blocks of cheese.

Richardson, of Ashworth Gardens in Dewsbury, was earlier this week sentenced to a hospital order following his conviction for a robbery.

At an earlier hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to two offences of assault and theft.

The Huddersfield court heard that he was caught stealing from the Mill Street West store on March 12.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that he became aggressive and punched the store manager in the jaw.

When another staff member came to assist him, Richardson kicked him in the shin.

He then threatened to stab them as he tried to break free and stamped on the foot of one of the struggling staff.

On Monday Richardson, diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for robbery and made the subject of a hospital order.

District Judge Michael Fanning said: “The reality is he’s subject to a mental health disposal for a more serious offence.

“The public is safeguarded as a result of the crown court’s order.”

Judge Fanning gave Richardson a conditional discharge for six months.

Today's top stories

We love our clap banners Rape gang jailed Robin Hood's grave Abuse for redheads
1 of 4

Recently Published

Huddersfield Examiner Calendar 2017: December — choose your winner

We'll be sharing a gallery of pictures for each month

Previous Articles

Court briefs: Stealing mobile phones, causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and drink driving

Latest decisions from the courtroom

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Courts
Places
Huddersfield
Dewsbury
Organisations
Asda
Kirklees Magistrates Court

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Kirklees Council Director of Resources David Smith
  1. Kirklees Council
    Two council bosses go in management reshuffle
  2. Crime
    Rape and sexual grooming gang jailed for total of 50 years
  3. Huddersfield
    Tree crashes down onto two cars in Huddersfield Road
  4. Yorkshire Air Ambulance
    Man badly hurt in tractor accident in Calderdale
  5. Bradford Crown Court
    Michael St Hilaire told "expect jail" after breaking woman's eye socket

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent