Owners of Land Rovers should think twice about sharing information on social media, police have warned.

Officers in the Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team issued the warning to Land Rover owners following a rise in thefts in Denby Dale and the Holme and Colne valley areas in recent weeks.

Police say that sharing holiday arrangements on social media may alert thieves to your movements.

A spokesman said: “Social media is brilliant for finding out information about events, sourcing hints, tips and advice as well as connecting with other enthusiasts.

“However there can be a downside, with many people sharing their whereabouts on a regular basis. Whilst there is nothing wrong with for instance, sharing when you’re on holiday, it does let would-be car thieves know that our vehicles are unattended.

“To reduce the risk, think about who can see it and if necessary check your privacy settings so that only trusted friends can see your posts.”

Land Rover owners are also urged to let insurers know about any modifications in case the vehicle is stolen.

“Make sure you declare all of your modifications to your insure to ensure you are covered and insured for the right amount,” the spokesman added.

Owners are also urged to join a Land Rover ‘theft watch group.’

“It’s an unfortunate sign of the times that so many Land Rovers are stolen but as a community we are stronger.

“Joining a theft watch group is a great way to help a distressed owner try and find his or her stolen 4×4.

“If a Land Rover is stolen, the details are shared amongst the group to raise awareness in the hope someone may spot it on their travels.”

Owners should also watch out for stolen parts.

“The selling of second-hand Land Rover parts is a very lucrative business and some 4x4s are stolen purely for this purpose.

“Next time you go to an auto jumble, take an extra minute to examine the parts you are purchasing as there’s a possibility they may have been stripped from a stolen 4×4.”

A spokesman added: “Whether your Land Rover has been in the family for years or is a new addition, being the victim of vehicle theft can be devastating.

“Unfortunately this is becoming all too common as 4x4 values soar. Denby Dale, Holme Valley South and Colne Valley have seen a rise of Land Rover theft in recent weeks.”

The value of used Land Rovers has risen since the classic model, the Defender, ceased production in January last year.