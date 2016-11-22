The video will start in 8 Cancel

Flood warnings remain in place today as river levels are at a critical level.

The Environment Agency has issued red flood warnings, urging residents to be prepared, for areas along the Calder including Mirfield and Ravensthorpe.

Yellow warnings still apply to the Calder, Colne and Holme Valleys as well as Brighouse and along Leeds Road.

A relentless downpour throughout Monday led to the Holme bursting its banks in the evening, with one car park in New Mill almost being submerged.

Huddersfield Road at Holmfirth also suffered serious flooding.

On the M62 the driver of a Mercedes estate lost control after aquaplaning.

He careered across the hard shoulder, over a barrier and into a ditch at 4pm on the M62 on the westbound carriageway between junction 21 Milnrow and junction 22 at Rishworth.

Fire crews from Rastrick and Greater Manchester were sent to the scene and cut the roof off the car to free the man. The severity of his injuries are not known.

A tree was also brought crashing down on Cliffe Lane in Cleckheaton , blocking one side of the road.

Flooding on the train lines delayed services by up to 20 minutes between Huddersfield and Leeds.

Lightning flashes could be seen over Huddersfield and winds gusted up to 50mph-60mph.

Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens tweeted early yesterday afternoon: “Some torrential rain will affect Huddersfield (over) the next few hours with 10-15mm quite likely in three hours in parts.”

This morning the flooding had subsided in New Mill and along the River Calder in Mirfield , although more rain is forecast today.

Rail passengers caught up in travel delays have been told yesterday’s tickets are valid for use today.

TransPennine Express Fleet Director Paul Staples said: “Yesterday services were severely disrupted due to storms and flooding.

“Train services are now running, however there may be some knock on delays and cancellations. All tickets that are dated Monday 21 November are valid for travel today.”

Over the Pennines, last night’s (Monday) flooding and high winds saw Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service receive 230 calls between 4pm-9pm.

Tameside and Oldham were some of the worst-hit areas, with three inches of rain falling up until 7pm.

Oldham Council warned residents in a tweet to avoid Well-I-Hole Bridge in the Greenfield area as it is “in danger of collapse”.

Firefighters performed a number of rescues, including saving dogs from flooded kennels in Mossley and helping people who were trapped inside their homes in Stalybridge, where torrential water had burst through doors.