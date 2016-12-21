Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man injured in a crash in Outlane has suffered life-changing injuries.

He was rescued from the wreckage by fire crews after a red Toyota Corolla and a grey Renault Megane convertible were involved in the smash on Hew Hey Road near Outlane Methodist Church on Saturday afternoon.

The badly injured man in the Renault was flown to hospital by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance while his female companion and the driver of the Seat were taken to hospital by road ambulance.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 1.25pm to a two-car road traffic collision. One man was airlifted to hospital and treated for serious, life-changing injuries.”

It is understood his life is not in danger.

Several emergency vehicles were sent to the scene in the immediate aftermath of the smash.

The road was closed to traffic in both directions so police could carry out a detailed investigation into what happened.