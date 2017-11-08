Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A poignant service to remember all those who have lost their lives in road traffic collisions is to be held at Halifax Minster.

The Oak Leaf Service will take place at 4pm on Sunday, November 19, during National RoadPeace Week. RoadPeace is the national charity set up for road collision victims.

During the service, oak leaves will be placed on the high altar in memory of all those affected by tragedies on the country’s roads.

The Rev Canon Hilary Barber, vicar of Halifax, said: “We will be remembering all those who lost their lives or were injured as a result of a road traffic collisions as well as those caught up in road traffic collisions in our community.

“This includes the police, ambulance service, fire and rescue, as well as medical staff from A&E. When someone dies on the road, the whole community is affected.

“Here at Halifax Minster I have had to take the funeral of a number of people killed on the roads, including those of very young people. November is a time for remembrance and many families and professional agencies have found this occasion helpful in the journey which follows a fatality or a life-changing experience.”

The service will include guest preacher Angela Williams, assistant chief constable of West Yorkshire Police.