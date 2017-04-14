Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Land at Scammonden is being used as a scrambler bike track – before planning permission has been given.

The farmer Paul Pogson, who owns green belt land behind Nont Sarahs, has applied for a change of use to turn agricultural land into a scrambler bike track for 25 events a year from 9am-5pm and the formation of hard standing and parking for 40 cars.

It’s yet to be decided by Kirklees Council.

But Facebook posts by the Scammonden Scramblers show they have already used the field and a post even suggests ‘construction’ work is due to take place this weekend.

Anthony Turton, of the Scammonden Scramblers, said he believed they could use the site 14 times a year without the change of use planning permission.

He said they had used the site just once so far.

The Facebook post about the ‘construction’ was later deleted after the Examiner questioned them about it.

Another Facebook posts promises “2 great days over the weekend to get on the track ... between 10.30 till 4.30 Saturday & Sunday.”

(Photo: Facebook)

They also say they hope to have a kids track by July. There is no mention in the planning application of a youth track.

Mr Turton also told us “not to bother calling him” again until we knew what the council thought.

Kirklees’ Environmental Services have asked planners to reject it because of the noise impact on residential neighbours.

Kirklees’ ecology department says the applicant needs a professional ecology survey and they would oppose the change of use without one.

They have concerns about the impact on the nearby South Pennine Moors Special Protection Area and wildlife.

Clr Donna Bellamy, Colne Valley Conservative, said: “I’ve received complaints regarding noise and I’ve passed them on and advised residents to contact environmental services.”

She is unable to comment further as she is a planning committee member.

It’s also thought that residents have also made complaints to Kirklees Council’s environmental noise team.

It’s the second planning application for the green belt area at Scammonden that is troubling Kirklees Council.

The council has had to issue an enforcement notice on nearby land where travellers have moved on but the applicant has appealed Kirklees’ enforcement notice.

A retrospective application has been submitted, but not yet been decided. The deadline for objections has passed.