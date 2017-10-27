Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A daredevil motorcycle enthusiast is lucky to be alive after a 40ft off-road jump went horribly wrong.

Danny Harrison, 22, a machinist at Huddersfield firm Cummins,was performing stunts with friends at Rastrick Quarry on October 14 when he got his body position wrong and his bike landed on its front wheel and not its rear wheel.

Danny, who lives in Liversedge, said: “I’m very lucky. I was travelling at maybe 20-30mph and took off for a jump of around 40ft and landed badly which send me headfirst down an eight to 10ft drop. I must have hit my collarbone on the handle bars.

“Luckily I had all the gear on and only suffered from being knocked unconscious. I had a broken collarbone, which needed to be pinned, two fractured ribs, a ruptured lung and internal bleeding.

(Image: Facebook)

“I can’t remember too much afterwards. I couldn’t breathe and I was coughing up blood. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the mountain rescue people arrived and I was flown to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

“I have had two operations cancelled but I’m waiting to go back this Sunday.

“I would just like to show my appreciation to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, staff at Leeds General Infirmary, my friends and family.

“Once I’m on the mend I will be gathering ideas together to raise money for the air ambulance crew.

“And some time in the near future I will be appearing on TV with Helicopter ER who turned up at the scene with a crew.”

Asked whether he would continue performing jumps he said: “Yes! I just can’t stay away from bikes, it’s in my blood.”