Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist was struck by a car and narrowly avoided being hit by oncoming traffic.

The incident occurred in Bradford Road, Huddersfield, at 7.15am on Thursday. A man on a bike was in collision with a grey Citroen DS3 near to the junction with Netheroyd Hill Road close to the Mumbai Spice restaurant.

Around four or five cars stopped and a number narrowly avoided crashing into the Citroen which came to an abrupt stop.

Police and ambulance were called and Netheroyd Hill Road was closed.

The cyclist was checked by paramedics at the scene and was found to have suffered leg injuries.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision between a bicycle and car. A male cyclist was found to have a knee injury and was checked by paramedics at the scene.

“A car involved was a grey Citroen DS3. No one was taken to hospital.”