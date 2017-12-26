Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's live news and travel updates.

People in West Yorkshire woke to snow and ice this morning, meaning Whit Christmas came a day late!

Several roads across Huddersfield and further afield are closed due to the icy conditions, while the M62 motorway is very busy as people head home or head out to continue the celebrations.

Stay with us for live updates and we'll let you know what's happening on the roads.

