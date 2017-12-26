Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's live news and travel updates.
People in West Yorkshire woke to snow and ice this morning, meaning Whit Christmas came a day late!
Several roads across Huddersfield and further afield are closed due to the icy conditions, while the M62 motorway is very busy as people head home or head out to continue the celebrations.
Stay with us for live updates and we'll let you know what's happening on the roads.
Traffic update
No further road closures to add currently.
Holme Moss Road is still closed, as is New Hey Road at Moselden Height.
The M62 is slow in both directions around Huddersfield due to hazardous conditions and Boxing Day traffic, but no closures to report.
Policeman killed in crash in South Yorkshire
A police officer and a female passenger have been killed in a tragic road collision which happened on Christmas Day.
The 46-year-old male officer was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on the A57 in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have said. Officers were called to the scene at 8.15pm yesterday (Christmas Day) where the marked BMW police car had been involved in a collision with a silver Citroen while responding to an incident.
A 61-year-old woman from Sheffield, who was a passenger in the Citroen, was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away shortly later. The driver of the Citroen, a 63-year-old man, was also taken to hospital and remains in a seriosu condition. Specialist officers are supporting both families.
Congestion up on the moors...
Queues on New Hey Road around Scammonden Moor due to all the ice and snow up on the tops.
This is between Marsden Gate and Rochdale Road. Traffic reports say this is being exacerbated by motorists trying to avoid the M62.
One lane closed on M62 westbound
One lane currently closed on the M62 westbound due to a broken down vehicle between Brighouse and Ainley Top.
Here’s the scene near Ainley Top:
A rainbow appears!
Looking like a lot of the snow has melted around Ainley Top:
Reports of a five-vehicle accident on M62
This sounds like it might be nasty - please avoid the motorway if possible today.
Pictured: Snow in Meltham
Where were you yesterday, snow?!
Woodhead Pass shut
As to be expected, the Woodhead Pass is also closed today.
This is in both directions between the turn off for the A57 and for the A616 leading to the Flouch roundabout.
Snow at Standedge
Check out this snow driving over the tops near Marsden earlier this morning!
At least there’s an excuse to crack out the Christmas jumper for another day...
Accident on the M62 due to snow
The Boxing Day joy continues. Things are also looking a bit busy on the M62...
We’ve got a lane closed eastbound at junction 21 heading towards Greater Manchetser following a snow-related accident. So careful there. Weather conditions up on the moors are still bad so traffic may be slowed down generally as a result.
Holme Moss is closed!
Holme Moss Road currently closed in both directions due to snow and ice.