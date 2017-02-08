Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are warned that work to replace gas pipes on a main road through Bradley starts this weekend.

A first phase lasting two weeks begins on Saturday, February 11 on Leeds Road at the junction of Bradley Road. It will involve a lane closure on the A6107 Bradley Road to be introduced in three stages over six days. There will also be a road closure on the slip road between Leeds Road and Bradley Road between February 18 and 26.

The second phase begins around March 13 and will last until around June 12. Workmen will be on site from 8am to 5pm and on alternate weekends.

The £189,000 scheme is being carried out by Northern Gas Networks (NGN). The company is liaising with Metro to discuss alternative bus routes in order to avoid delays. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Paul Jagger, construction services area manager Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during the project, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting these works completed as quickly as possible.”