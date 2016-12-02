Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disagreement over a road junction has stopped a major housing firm from building 116 homes...for now.

Miller Homes wanted to build a new estate on fields off Woodhead Road between Honley and Brockholes.

But the plan has been refused amid different points of view about access to the site.

Kirklees Council officials deemed the planned junction into the new homes was dangerous.

But a spokesperson for the housing giant argued that their experts had judged it was okay.

Steve Sampson, Kirklees Council’s lead highways engineer, admitted there was a “difference of opinion” between the council’s experts and Miller Homes’ advisors.

Highways said it thought a simple T-junction was dangerous and that traffic lights would cause other problems with traffic flow on the long straight road between Honley and Holmfirth.

Clr Andrew Pinnock said: “It’s a long stretch of road with no housing and it should be free flowing.”

Clr Carole Pattison said: “I’m not against this site being developed but I agree it’s a bad access.”

The rural site is not green belt and has been allocated as Provisional Open Land, meaning Kirklees Council would normally be in favour of allowing homes to be built.

It is likely that Miller Homes will submit a revised application.