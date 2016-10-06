Road rage sparks attack in IKEA car park at Birstall

A man attacked a driver in an Ikea car park when he almost hit his girlfriend as she used a pedestrian crossing.

The assault took place at the Birstall store on September 4.

Rikki Charles, 33, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The Huddersfield court heard that Charles and his girlfriend were still on the crossing when Sean Riley drove into it.

His girlfriend was nearly hit and Charles became upset and spat through the car window at Mr Riley, the court heard.

Mr Riley got out of his vehicle and asked Charles what he was doing before stamping on his foot.

Charles reacted by throwing a punch at Mr Riley’s face and grabbing his legs so that he ended up on the floor.

Police were called and Charles, of Brambley Avenue in Selby, was pointed out to them.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Robert Dawson, mitigating, said: “The complainant very nearly collided with his girlfriend and Mr Charles formed the view that he was using his mobile phone and not looking where he was driving and nearly caused an accident.

“He’s gone over to speak to the driver about the manner of his driving, the complainant got out of his car and came towards him.

“The complainant has trodden on Mr Charles’ foot and, being of the view that he was about to be attacked, he takes him to the ground.

“As he fell to the ground the defendant has punched him while he’s on the ground.”

Mr Dawson added that Charles used excessive self-defence.

District Judge Michael Fanning fined him £270 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.