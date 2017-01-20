Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket in a road rage attack which followed a clash of wing mirrors.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was driving along Wilshaw Road in the direction of Meltham between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday January 11, when his car wing mirror collided with a Vauxhall Vectra driving in the opposite direction.

The victim stopped to check if any damage was caused and the Vectra continued driving.

There was no damage caused to his vehicle so he continued along Wilshaw Road.

Shortly after, the victim drove through the traffic junction at Thick Hollins Road when the second car drove closely to his vehicle, forcing him to stop.

The victim was then assaulted.

Police said the attacker was white, late 40s or early 50s, of average build, grey thinning short cropped hair and wearing glasses.

He had on a dark coloured tracksuit top with a hood and dark coloured bottoms and was driving a dark blue Vauxhall Vectra car.

Anyone who has any information or saw a car matching the above description in the area on January 11 should contact Pc Jack Hodges at Huddersfield CID on 101 quoting reference 13170017425.