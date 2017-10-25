Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police sealed off a busy route after a man was mowed down sparking a nasty brawl.

Heaton Road at Paddock was closed this evening following an incident earlier today.

Eyewitnesses have told the Examiner that an Asian man was hit by a car which mounted the kerb onto the pavement at the junction with Heaton Gardens.

One said the driver of the car – also an Asian male – and the victim then began to fight.

Another resident living nearby said the victim had serious facial injuries.

It is thought he was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary following the clash at about 2.15pm today.

Police arrived promptly but strangely did not seal off the road until about 6.30pm.

Neither vehicles nor pedestrians were allowed down Heaton Road during the investigation.

The cordon was lifted at about 8.30pm.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Police have so far not been able to comment on what occurred.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named, told the Examiner he had left his house after hearing the crash and ended up breaking up the fight and seizing the car keys to prevent the driver leaving.

He said: “I was watching telly when I heard a car engine rev.

“I looked out of the window and I saw a silver Volkswagen mount the kerb and hit a gentleman who was stood at the back of a white van.

“He hit the bonnet, hit the window and bounced off onto the floor.

“I went out to help the guy that was hit and noticed a bit of argy bargy between the car driver and the van driver.

“A few punches were thrown and there was swearing, but I couldn’t repeat it because it was in their own tongue, but it did seem quite heated.

“I tried to keep them apart as best I could.

“I took the keys so no one could move the cars that had been hit and phoned police and ambulance.“

He added: “The van was quite badly damaged and the car had a cracked windscreen.

“Police didn’t seal off the road until about 6.30pm when the crime scene investigators came.”

The closure of the road, a popular route into Paddock from Huddersfield town centre, caused some traffic problems in the local area.