Protesters brought traffic to a standstill in Bradford tonight over the death of Yassar Yaqub.

The Crosland Moor man was shot dead by police on the M62 at 6pm on Monday in a 'preplanned operation'.

It later emerged West Yorkshire Police were acting on information they received over a criminal possession of a firearm.

The force said tonight a spontaneous protest started in Bradford around 7.15pm and officers went to the scene to provide reassurance and 'facilitate a peaceful protest'.

A police spokesperson said at 11pm: "Police empathise with the heightened tensions and engaged with protestors to appeal for calm. They are continuing working with members of the community, partners and local officers to maintain community cohesion and police relations.

"Crowds are starting to disperse and traffic is now passing with minimal disruption.

(Photo: Cory McDonagh)

"There was minimal disorder, which quickly de-escalated after dialogue with officers at the scene and there was no necessity to make any arrests.

"Officers will remain in the area to provide a visible presence and to offer reassurance to members of the public."