Snow closed off two major roads around Huddersfield over Christmas ... and if you want to see some festive snow then head up to Holme Moss.

Motorists trying to use Holme Moss over the last few days have been thwarted by icy conditions.

And the New Year seems set to be stormy ... and cold with the possibility of substantial snow on the hills.

Holme Moss had to be closed off on Boxing Day and part of December 27 for several hours while Highways teams worked to get the road cleared.

Plus part of the A640 New Hey Road, just over the boarder with Saddleworth, was closed due to snow and ice, causing a few bumps for vehicles.

Salendine Nook meteorologist Paul Steven forewarned that Huddersfield would “get quite a few hours of sleet and snow that will lead to a couple of additional centimetres of snow above 350m with slushy deposits to lower elevations in any heavier bursts of precipitation.”

He added: “Icy patches may develop over higher routes. Today (Wednesday) will see the sleet and snow clear east through the morning with a cold and sunny afternoon to follow with an isolated wintry shower.

“Tomorrow will start off frosty with icy patches then a cold and pleasant day will follow with frost developing widely again in the evening.

“Friday will be cloudy with rain spreading from the west in the morning with sleet and snow on the hills clearing later.

“The rest of the week and into 2018 becomes more unsettled, much wetter with stormy conditions at times and occasional cold polar incursions bringing a snow risk to the hills with frost and icy conditions at times.

“Current indications are for a colder period again around New Year’s Eve with the possibility of what we call cold zonality developing soon into the New Year with very strong north westerly winds, even stormy, conditions with some very cold air arriving across the UK from North East Canada, which is exceptionally cold at this time of year and can bring substantial snowfall to Scottish hills and the Pennines.”

Nationally, heavy snow and ice brought major disruption to parts of the UK, with motorways and transport terminals across the country affected.

The southbound carriageway of the M1 in Leicestershire was closed after an accident involving a lorry, with Highways England reporting “severe conditions” on the A14 near Kettering, while another HGV jack-knifed in heavy snow on the M5 in Gloucestershire.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of rain and snow for the Midlands, London and the South East, the North West, South West and Yorkshire and the Humber, plus a warning of ice for Northern Ireland, Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East in England and the Highlands, Grampian, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde and Orkney and Shetland in Scotland.

As of 10am, the Environment Agency had 14 warnings in place where flooding is expected and immediate action is required with more than 100 alerts where flooding is possible and people should be prepared.