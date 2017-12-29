Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Local people have been praised for coming to the aid of a teenage boy who was injured by a car which mounted the pavement after skidding on snow.

The 14-year-old suffered serious leg injuries when he was hit by an Audi TT on Morley Lane at Milnsbridge on this morning.

The teenager, who is local, was walking on the pavement up Morley Lane when he was hit by the red Audi which was travelling down the hill.

The Audi driver was travelling at low speed due to the heavy snow but skidded and lost control.

The teenager was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with serious lower leg injuries, thought to be a broken leg.

A police spokesman said: “The Roads Policing officers who attended would like to thank all the members of the public who came to assist, gave up their coats and gave first aid, including an off-duty paramedic who was visiting Huddersfield from the Isle of Man. Local residents brought over hot water bottles to try to keep the lad warm.”

As officers were assisting the public to give first aid, a second car went out of control and collided with the police car which had been placed to give protection to the casualty and first aiders.

The police car suffered minor damage.

Police enquiries are continuing.