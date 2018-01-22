Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roadworks are causing massive hold-ups on one of Huddersfield’s main roads.

The long-running roadworks on Leeds Road have moved on to a new junction but have already caused huge disruption.

And this could go on for several weeks.

The works part of the £2.5m upgrade to the ageing gas distribution network in and around the area .

Three-way temporary lights were set up at the junction of Old Fieldhouse Lane at the weekend for approximately six-weeks and led to long queues on Monday.

One driver said it took well over half-an-hour to travel from Mirfield to St Andrew’s Road ... and that was mid morning.

The queues are expected to be even longer during the morning and teatime peak periods.

The central island has been removed to allow for two-way traffic ... but the tailbacks are stretching back for half-a-mile at times.

From Saturday, February 17, works will also take place at the junction of Vine Street for around one week.

Access to Vine Street will be maintained but exiting traffic will be required to divert via Fieldhouse Road and Canal Street. In order to complete this section of work safely a lane suspension will be in place on this section of Leeds Road.

The project is part of Northern Gas Networks (NGN) ongoing investment in the gas infrastructure in the area and involves replacing almost 3km of existing metal gas pipes with more durable plastic ones. This will ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

The ageing pipes, some of which are nearly 100 years old, have required a number of repairs in recent years so NGN has prioritised them for replacement this year to minimise any future inconvenience for residents and road users.

Chris Nevison, Business Operational Leader at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works. But by replacing these aging metal pipes with more durable plastic pipes we will be able to ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas for at least another 100 years.”

For further information about the project contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.