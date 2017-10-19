Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers will face yet more roadworks agony ... this time on one of the busiest roads in Kirklees.

A project by Yorkshire Water to repair a large sewer running under Bradford Road near the Tesco Express store in Batley is due to start tomorrow Friday, October 20.

Temporary traffic lights will be put in place while the work is carried out.

The work is expected to last two weeks and is needed to significantly reduce the risk of sewer flooding and pollution to a nearby watercourse and will involve replacing and re-lining parts of the sewer.

Yorkshire Water Project Manager Andrew McKinley said: “We understand this is a very busy road which is why we have to work at night, at weekends and during the school half-term holidays. We want to assure road users and local residents and business that we’ll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Businesses will be open as usual and we ask that you continue to support them during this time. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be put in place from Friday at 7pm on Bradford Road, from the junction with Caledonia Road to the Bridge Street junction.

Caledonia Road will also be closed at the junction with Bradford Road to through traffic, but access to the streets off Caledonia Road will remain open from the Bridge Street/Cross Park Street side.

There will also be a lane closure in place on Well Lane which means Well Lane will be turned into a one-way street with access only from the Commercial Street side.

Full access to all affected roads will be maintained for pedestrians and emergency services.