Roadworks on Wakefield Road set to last for weeks

  • By

The company are three weeks in to a three month project replacing old metal gas mains

Gas repair works on Wakefield Road
Roadworks plaguing drivers on one of Huddersfield’s busiest roads won’t be finishing anytime soon.

The work on Wakefield Road in Moldgreen are set to last another nine weeks.

Northern Gas Networks, who are carrying out the works, are three weeks in to a three-month project replacing old metal gas mains.

The £190,000 investment to install new plastic gas pipes began in August, and is scheduled to last 12 weeks overall.

The gas firm say they are liaising with Kirklees to keep traffic disruption to a minimum after drivers have complained about the roadworks aggravating the already-heavy traffic.

Gas repair works, Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, Huddersfield.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “This is essential work, where we’re replacing ageing metal gas mains with new plastic pipes to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers for years to come.

We liaised closely with Kirklees Council to plan every stage of the project, in order to minimise disruption.

Gas repair works, Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, Huddersfield.

Our Customer Care team worked hard to keep customers informed ahead of the works, visiting local residents and delivering bespoke letters to homes and businesses, as well as using advance signage to inform drivers of the traffic management in place.

“The project is progressing well, but we do understand nobody likes roadworks so would like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter as the work continues.”

Anyone wanting to know more can contact NGN on 0800 040 7766.

