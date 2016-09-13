Staff and children at Reinwood Junior School dress up as Roald Dahl characters to celebrate the centenary of the author's birth.

Schoolchildren had a Golden Ticket for fun when they went to school dressed as Roald Dahl characters to mark 100 years since the author’s birth.

“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it,” is a famous quote from the popular children’s author.

And nearly 400 youngsters from Reinwood Junior School at Oakes proved they certainly did believe in magic when they made his characters come to life.

Dahl wrote some of the most popular children’s books including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr Fox, James and the Giant Peach and The BFG.

Staff and children at Reinwood Junior School dress up as Roald Dahl characters to celebrate the centenary of the author's birth - Head Teacher Emma Eastwood and colleague David Winstanley as Oompa Loompas.

The school was like a setting from the books themselves thanks to the seven to 11-year-olds dressing as Oompa-Loompas, Mr Fox, the Giant Peach, Matilda, Miss Trunchbull and the Golden Ticket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Teachers at the school joined in the excitement by turning up as their favourite characters from the books too, and the whole of Tuesday was devoted to activities on a Roald Dahl theme.

English co-ordinator Laura Roberts, aka Oompa-Loompa, said some children had made their costumes and others had bought them, and they all looked fantastic.

Staff and children at Reinwood Junior School dress up as Roald Dahl characters to celebrate the centenary of the author's birth - Willy Wonkas Tayyab Aziz and Sinan Budak.

“We are actually concentrating on Roald Dahl all week, and each year group is looking at a different book,” she said.

Youngsters were designing posters on how to spot a witch as part of a range of creative activities. In the afternoon, the children were among others around the country being treated to a special online screening of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda the Musical. At Reinwood, the Puffin Virtually Live performance was projected on to a big screen in the school hall.

This week, the school’s Golden Time reward for good behaviour will be to watch a Roald Dahl DVD relevant to the books the children are studying.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

10 facts about Roald Dahl

• Born on September 13, 1916, in Llandaff, Cardiff, and died on November 23, 1990, in Oxford

• A famous British novelist, short story writer, poet, screenwriter,

• Wrote children’s classics Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach and The BFG, among other famous works

• Named after the Norwegian polar explorer Roald Amundsen

Staff and children at Reinwood Junior School dress up as Roald Dahl characters to celebrate the centenary of the author's birth - Felix Stier and Eliot Brooke.

• Served as a fighter pilot in the Royal Air Force during World War II

• Many of his books were written in his garden shed, where he is said to have had an old, battered armchair

• First book for children was The Gremlins in 1943

• Thought to have invented more than 250 new words including scrumdiddlyumptious and Oompa Loompa

• His characters were often based on people he met in real life

• Wrote the screenplay for the James Bond movie You Only Live Twice