Huddersfield’s town centre pubs are doing a roaring trade today as fans tucked into early morning pints ahead of the eagerly awaited clash between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United .

Hundreds of fans poured in to the town’s pubs for an early start ahead of the noon kick-off as police kept a watchful eye to make sure the day was not marred by any trouble between the fierce rivals.

At the unofficial Huddersfield Town pub, The Vulcan, near St Peter’s Gardens, more than 100 fans stood drinking outside while inside was equally busy.

Meanwhile more than 150 people were crammed inside the Cherry Tree in John William Street, and the King’s Head next to the railway station and the newly-opened Corner in Market Walk were both busy.

Dozens of officers were positioned across the town centre with more than 1,000 Leeds fans turning up for the match between the two Championship promotion hopefuls.

Some 12 Leeds fans in high spirits walked out of the railway station chanting “Leeds United” on the short walk to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Silver Commander Chris Norbury from West Yorkshire Police, who is in charge of security for the match, told the Examiner at 11am there had been no reported incidents.