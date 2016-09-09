A robber made off with a pensioner’s handbag after struggling with her over it until the strap broke.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 69-year-old victim was walking in Bentley Street in Lockwood around 9.30am on August 9 when Andrew Hackin ran up behind her.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said he grabbed the bag from her shoulder but she held on to it until the strap gave way and he was able to run off with it.

Miss Pryke said the victim shouted to him: “You can have all the money if you give me my bag back” but Hackin ignored her. He was subsequently arrested nearby with some of the contents.

The pensioner said since the attack she had struggled to sleep, suffered flashbacks and did not like to go out on her own because she was always looking over her shoulder. She said she was angry that someone could do something which had changed her whole life.

Matthew Harding, representing Hackin, said the offence was committed to feed his long-standing drug addiction

At the time he was using six to seven bags of heroin a day.

“That explains his behaviour but no way excuses it,” said Mr Harding. “He accepts it was a deeply unpleasant offence which has caused his victim psychological harm.

“He recognises the effect it has had on her and apologises to her. He hopes that time will heal and the impact will fade and she will be able to get back to her daily routine.”

Hackin, 44, of Mount Street, Lockwood , admitted robbery and was jailed for 34 months.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told him: “You realised she was vulnerable and an easy target and this was a most unpleasant offence for her, grabbing her handbag, having a struggle as she bravely tried to hold on to it and involving the use of sufficient force to break the strap and all for £11 and a few bank cards.

“It was a wicked thing to do. The consequences for her may be long lasting and you should be thoroughly ashamed of it.”

He said Hackin had previous convictions for robbery on his record which aggravated his position but gained credit for his guilty plea.