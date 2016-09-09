Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Robber Andrew Hackin tugged at victim's handbag until the strap broke

  • Updated
  • By

Lockwood criminal jailed for 34 months

Robber Andrew Hackin

A robber made off with a pensioner’s handbag after struggling with her over it until the strap broke.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 69-year-old victim was walking in Bentley Street in Lockwood around 9.30am on August 9 when Andrew Hackin ran up behind her.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said he grabbed the bag from her shoulder but she held on to it until the strap gave way and he was able to run off with it.

Miss Pryke said the victim shouted to him: “You can have all the money if you give me my bag back” but Hackin ignored her. He was subsequently arrested nearby with some of the contents.

The pensioner said since the attack she had struggled to sleep, suffered flashbacks and did not like to go out on her own because she was always looking over her shoulder. She said she was angry that someone could do something which had changed her whole life.

Matthew Harding, representing Hackin, said the offence was committed to feed his long-standing drug addiction

At the time he was using six to seven bags of heroin a day.

“That explains his behaviour but no way excuses it,” said Mr Harding. “He accepts it was a deeply unpleasant offence which has caused his victim psychological harm.

“He recognises the effect it has had on her and apologises to her. He hopes that time will heal and the impact will fade and she will be able to get back to her daily routine.”

Hackin, 44, of Mount Street, Lockwood , admitted robbery and was jailed for 34 months.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told him: “You realised she was vulnerable and an easy target and this was a most unpleasant offence for her, grabbing her handbag, having a struggle as she bravely tried to hold on to it and involving the use of sufficient force to break the strap and all for £11 and a few bank cards.

“It was a wicked thing to do. The consequences for her may be long lasting and you should be thoroughly ashamed of it.”

He said Hackin had previous convictions for robbery on his record which aggravated his position but gained credit for his guilty plea.

Today's top stories

Cummins scraps green belt factory plans Latest from Huddersfield town centre David Ellam's family speak Latest crimes reported in the area
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Former drugs counsellor Claire Thornton turned home into cannabis factory

But the Ravensthorpe woman avoids a jail term

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Lockwood

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

An artist's impression of the HDOne scheme
  1. Huddersfield
    Watch stunning video of what Huddersfield's new HD One development could look like
  2. Dewsbury
    Convicted sex offender Roy Barton commits more crime within days of leaving prison
  3. Huddersfield town centre
    Man arrested as police investigate alleged rape in Huddersfield town centre
  4. Almondbury
    Malcolm Lunn, 73, of Almondbury, avoids jail over extreme porn collection
  5. Kirklees Council
    Latest planning applications received by Kirklees Council

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent