A robber threatened staff at a betting shop and fled with cash in a carrier bag.

The raid happened at the Coral shop in Clare Road, Halifax, at around 1.15pm on Wednesday. Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

The robbery came a year after a previous one reported by the Examiner in October last year. The same betting shop had cash stolen after a masked robber jumped over the counter on October 6 and pushed a female staff member before grabbing the till.

The staff member received slight injuries in the robbery, which saw the robber flee on foot carrying the till.

Anyone with information on Wednesday’s incident is asked to contact Det Sgt Ross Wadsworth at Calderdale CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170496417.