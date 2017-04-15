Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was robbed in his own home.

The attack happened at an address in Manor Way, Batley, at around 4pm on Wednesday, April 12.

The thief knocked on the door, threatened the victim and grabbed him by the collar and then led him around the house looking for money.

The victim was forced to empty out two drawers and hand over some loose change, a bank card and some keys.

The suspect then fled from the property through the front door and ran towards the field next to the house.

The robber is mixed race, of average build, 5ft 10in, with light coloured hair and a long chin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Craig Foulkes at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170166171.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.