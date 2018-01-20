Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vulnerable pensioner was threatened with a pair of scissors in his own home by a masked thief who stole his wallet.

The victim was left shaken after a man in his 20s entered his home on Royd Street at Milnsbridge last Monday. (January 15)

It happened at around 5.35pm. The wallet contained just a few pounds.

Police have today issued an appeal for information.

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened around 5.35pm at an address on Royd Street where an unknown suspect has entered the property and threatened the elderly male occupant with scissors before making off with the victim’s wallet.

“The suspect left the property in the direction of Milnsbridge.”

Faulty street lighting is "a gift to criminals"

The robber is a white man in his mid to late 20s, around 5ft 10 to 6ft tall and slim.

He had black material covering the lower part of his face and spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Pc Mark Freeman at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13180024469. Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”