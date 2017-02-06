Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a newsagents has told of his fear after two armed teenagers – one of them wielding an axe – threatened him and a 14-year-old newspaper boy.

David Proud from Holme Valley News said the robbery took place just after 6am today as he was organising paper deliveries which were running late.

He said: “The deliveries were around 45 minutes late and I was rushing to get them on the counter when I turned round to pick up the last bundle and at that point I heard a noise, shouting, commotion.

“Coming fast towards me were two guys in balaclavas. They had a baseball bat and an axe and threatened me, demanding money and asking where the safe was.

“They escaped with £1,500 and 35 to 40 packets of cigarettes but missed another £1,500 or so in another bag.”

The newspaper boy was told to lie face down on the floor after having a baseball bat put to his head.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “No-one was injured and officers are continuing their enquiries.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious should contact police via 101 quoting log 0169 of February 6.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.