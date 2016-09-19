Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Robbers shove teen off his scooter and then steal it

  • By

Crime happened on Great Northern Street

Black scooter similar to the one stolen on Great Northern Street

A teenager was pushed off his scooter near Huddersfield town centre after robbers demanded the keys.

The young victim was sat on the vehicle on Great Northern Street on Sunday evening when the two men approached him shortly after 10pm.

After making demands for the motorist to hand over the keys, the victim was pushed from the black Peugeot Kisbee 50cc, similar to the one pictured.

The young man handed over the keys and was unhurt from the fall.

The muggers then took the scooter.

Police have described both thieves as white, slim males at 5ft 11in.

Great Northern Street

One of the suspects wore a blue hooded jacket with the hood up, while the other was bald and wore a grey jumper with a pocket on the front.

Anyone with any information on the incident or the scooter is urged to contact Det Con Oliver Coates at Huddersfield CID through 101, quoting incident reference 13160404480.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

VIEW GALLERY

Today's top stories

'Microsoft' telephone scammers Toys R Us opens in Kingsgate November trial date for Birstall man Latest crime from your area
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Arrested man Robert Roche jailed for spitting at police

He committed the offence prison station cell

Previous Articles

Man caught with card skimming device in Huddersfield town centre

Kirklees Magistrates' Court, Huddersfield.

Vasile Varga was banned from the UK in December but returned

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Cleckheaton
    Woman lost £14k to telephone scammers claiming to be from Microsoft
  2. Crosland Moor
    Four arrested in Huddersfield street by armed police
  3. Crime
    A stolen Staffy, bottle throwers and grocery thieves: What crimes happened in Huddersfield this week
  4. Huddersfield town centre
    Armed police arrest man ... and then let him go
  5. Kingsgate
    First look inside new Toys R Us Huddersfield store in Kingsgate Shopping Centre

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent