Robbers shove teen off his scooter and then steal it

Black scooter similar to the one stolen on Great Northern Street

A teenager was pushed off his scooter near Huddersfield town centre after robbers demanded the keys.

The young victim was sat on the vehicle on Great Northern Street on Sunday evening when the two men approached him shortly after 10pm.

After making demands for the motorist to hand over the keys, the victim was pushed from the black Peugeot Kisbee 50cc, similar to the one pictured.

The young man handed over the keys and was unhurt from the fall.

The muggers then took the scooter.

Police have described both thieves as white, slim males at 5ft 11in.

Great Northern Street

One of the suspects wore a blue hooded jacket with the hood up, while the other was bald and wore a grey jumper with a pocket on the front.

Anyone with any information on the incident or the scooter is urged to contact Det Con Oliver Coates at Huddersfield CID through 101, quoting incident reference 13160404480.

