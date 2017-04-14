Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A band who filmed one of their videos inside a 16th century mansion, yesterday gutted by fire, have paid tribute to the home and its owners.

A major fire tore through historic New House Hall, Sheepridge, early Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters remained at the scene of the fire overnight in case of flare-ups.

On hearing the news Huddersfield band Mr Shiraz went on social media to pay tribute to the house and its owners, the Von Mickwitz family.

Mr Shiraz used the venue to film a video.

The band posted on Facebook: “Just wanting to send our love out to the Von Mickwitz family who have sadly had a fire at their beautiful home today.

“Robin Von Mickwitz and his family were kind enough to let us use their 16th century property to film our video for No Prophecy a few years ago and we were all blown away, not just by the beauty of the place and its surroundings but also the kindness and hospitality of the family, letting a band of idiots they barely knew take over their home for the day to make our little film.

“We are thankful to hear the news that nobody was hurt in the blaze and from the bottom of our hearts hope you all get through this awful event.”

Huddersfield Civic Society tweeted their sadness at the fire but said they too were relieved no-one was hurt

At its height, flames could be seen flickering through the windows after the blaze was thought to have started in a kitchen bin.

Huddersfield Fire Station watch Manager Andy Rose said this morning: “We kept a pump at the scene overnight.

“Until about midnight we had an aerial appliance applying water and damping down.

“There was also one fire engine throughout the night monitoring the situation and dealing with any sporadic outbursts of fire in the building,

“We had people go inside to check out the situation, I didn’t go in personally but the damage is extensive.”

Huddersfield firefighters were supported by crews from Rastrick, Cleckheaton and Halifax during the ongoing incident.

The Grade II* listed New House Road hall dates back to 1550 when it was built by Thomas Brook I whose initials can still be seen carved into the fireplace.

Christoph Von Mickwitz, who currently lives at the house with his wife, said the mansion was gutted but he was relieved none of his family were hurt in the fire.

He said: “My grandmother arrived from Germany with one suitcase and three children – and that’s all they had – so it puts things in perspective.”