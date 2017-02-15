Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Lightcliffe man has admitted breaching trading laws at his Brighouse-based company.

Robert Morrison, 35, of Lower Crow Nest Drive, Lightcliffe – who traded as “Resinways the Driveway People Ltd” and “Drive-Ways” in Brighouse – pleaded guilty to offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 at Leeds Crown Court.

He will be sentenced alongside

Paul Towers, 37, of Verdun Road, Wibsey, Bradford.

In 2014 Resinways was the most complained about company in the country in the “tarmacking and paving” category.

West Yorkshire Trading Standards received complaints that the company failed to refund deposits when customers cancelled their contracts, others complained that their driveway was slippy, was sinking, cracking or was breaking up.

The offences related to:

Entering into a contract with a 94-year-old man who had a significant visual impairment and was unable to read his contract.

Entering into a contract with an 84-year-old lady with Alzheimer’s.

Telling a customer that she had to pay in full or the men would be pulled off the job when it was only half completed.

Failing to refund deposits totalling £4,400 when consumers cancelled their contracts.

Failing to honour guarantees when consumers complained of defects with their drives.

Advertising that their drives were anti-slip when in fact the company knew that customers had fallen due to the slippiness of their drives.

The case will be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, March 3.