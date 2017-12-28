Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new Olympic-class climbing facility – that could help Team GB win more medals – is close to completion.

ROKT climbing centre, based at the former Sugden’s flour mill in Brighouse, is set to unveil its new Northlight development early in the new year.

Stretching across the top two floors, Northlight will feature what managing director Euan Noble describes as “next-level bouldering” with bouldering walls, curves, angles, slabs, barrels and overhangs.

Northlight will also provide a dedicated training area aimed at climbers – ranging from ROKT’s in-house staff to GB athletes – who want to train hard and increase their abilities.

The new development follows the launch of the UK’s highest man-made outdoor climbing wall, ROKTFACE, which welcomed climbers in May this year – attracting international attention for the centre and the sport of climbing.

Euan said: “From day one, we wanted to create something special here at ROKT – something that would turn heads – and that’s exactly what we’re doing. Just when people started to think ROKT had reached its peak, we’re going higher.

“We already have several kilometres of climbing walls which cater for beginners through to serious climbers. But the Northlight is a whole new level that will provide the kind of challenge that the very best climbers look for.”

He said: “Climbing is being introduced into the 2020 Olympics for the first time, so now is the time to get ready for what we predict will be a global growth in participation in the sport. Four years after that it could be even bigger, so we want to start bedding ourselves in now as a leading UK facility to enjoy, train and improve.”

Northlight has been created with input from Luke Murphy, a Team GB athlete and coach at ROKT.

Luke, 19, from Hebden Bridge, said: “I’ve been climbing since I was a little kid and I’ve seen the sport grow so much over the years. So to have the chance to help create something special like this is amazing.

“I don’t just like to climb, I like to be challenged and from a personal point of view, Northlight will be great for my development. But the bigger picture is to attract more climbers here, support their growth and see where that takes ROKT and the sport in general.”

Euan said: “We have hundreds of kids already coming through our kids’ clubs and junior academy from age five upwards, which supports our ROKT Youth Climbing and Development (RYCD) programme.

“The team is buzzing seeing participation grow from such a young age and that can only be a good thing for the sport. Yorkshire is a climbing heartland and in years to come, it would be amazing to look back and say ‘these gold medallists came from Yorkshire.’”

ROKT also has its own real ale pub and restaurant, The Miller’s Bar, on its site. Following £300,000 of refurbishment, it has been voted as one of the Yorkshire public’s top 30 pubs for the last three years running. A new restaurant, 47 Grains, has also been launched on the pub’s first floor to offer more of a fine dining experience.