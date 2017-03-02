The video will start in 8 Cancel

Now the Holme Valley entrepreneur and inventor of an ingenious manual sushi machine has just sold the 500th device to a restaurant in South America.

Stuart Turner, who lives in Holmfirth and owns Japanese food distributor SushiSushi Ltd, has sold the manual Roller-35 Sushi Machine to U Sushi, a restaurant 8,000 miles away in Tierra del Fuego Province, Argentina.

Stuart developed the machine in 2011 to allow untrained restaurant staff to produce consistent quality sushi.

In February, SushiSushi received orders of the machine from Italy, Chile, France and the USA and has even sold products to Japan. Total sales of the machine have reached nearly £250,000.

Stuart said: “Our sushi machines have gained interest in many countries, with 100% of customers finding us online. It’s amazing to think that customers as far as Tierra del Fuego Province and Reunion Island near Madagascar are choosing a piece of catering equipment made in Yorkshire for their hotel restaurants.”

SushiSushi, founded in 2007 and based in Barnsley, sells a range of products – from rice to refrigerators and Japanese knives to food packaging – to restaurants, chefs, retailers and cooking fans worlwide with clients including Great British Menu judge Michael O’Hare and television’s Master Chef runner-up Andrew Kojima.