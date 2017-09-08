Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ok, so it’s our son’s birthday, he’s 24, disabled and absolutely loves curries so where do we go?

After all, Huddersfield is spoilt for choice when it comes to good curry houses.

Well, George attends the brilliant Waves day care centre in Slaithwaite and the village is extremely supportive of the many people who go there day in and day out.

So we decided to look no further than Slawit and opted for Ronaq’s Punjabi Indian restaurant which is somewhat hidden away but well worth the hunt to find it.

You can take your own booze and it’s something of a Tardis from the outside. The smart entrance area belies the size of the restaurant tucked away just round the corner.

And they use mirrors in a clever way to make it seem even larger. It’ll take 120 diners if every seat was taken.

So it’s a spacious place with a deep carpet, plush wall seats, extremely comfortable chairs and plenty of room on the tables for the feast to come.

There were eight of us in all so we shared some starters – chicken mix (£2.70), chicken roll, chicken tikka and chicken pakora; lamb mix (£3.20) samosa, seekh and shami kebab; onion bhaji (£2.20) and masala fish (£4.20) which is haddock marinated in spices and grilled.

If you like a bit of spice to your onion bhajis then look no further and the seekh kebab has a kick to it too. There were three smallish pieces of haddock and although the fish was really delicate beneath it’s spice-laden coat, it was a bit of a tiddler in the grand scheme of things. For those wanting to ease their way in, the chicken tikka is a mild option but not as ultra mild as the pakora.

Everything vanished remarkably quickly.

The staff gave us an option of a rest before the mains – that’s simple but effective customer service. So too are the large bottles of chilled tap water with old-style stoppers. Plates came very warm – again an absolute must, yet how many restaurants fail to do something so obvious?

Mains were chicken tikka masala (£5.90), chicken tikka multan (£5.80) prepared in a rich, textured sauce with mushrooms, chicken korma (£5.90), chicken makhani (£5.80), keema balti (£6.40), garlic chilli chicken (£7.20) and lamb madras (£5.60).

You’ll need a really sweet tooth to tackle the korma as it features coconut and cream bigstyle – kids would love this one – or if you fancy a step up from that then there’s the chicken makhani which comes in a rather curious salmon pink colour. I’m sure they can up that to medium if you wanted something with more oomph yet still creamy.

The garlic chilli chicken is described as “fairly hot” as it’s cooked with whole garlic, green pepper, onion, coriander, bullet chilli and tomatoes. Now it depends really on what you mean by fairly. Why not just say hot because it was certainly that. One to take the breath away – it certainly took George’s away. He doesn’t normally go for water but gulped plenty down with this.

The keema balti and chicken tikka masala were fine – good examples of classic dishes – while the lamb madras was another not to hold back when it came to putting the heat on.

I don’t normally go for mushrooms in curries but those in the multan showed how well they can work.

The restaurant was more than happy for us to take our own birthday cake for George and even topped it off with a mini roman candle come sparkler kind of affair and presented it to the happy chap along with a rousing rendition of happy birthday.

And before we left they presented him with a box of chocolates too.

Good curries, great services, cracking night. George loved his birthday bash.

Ronaq’s Punjabi Indian restaurant

2-4 New Street, Slaithwaite

Phone: 01484 844744

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ronaqhuddersfield

Opening hours: Wednesday-Sunday 5pm-11pm (closed Monday and Tuesday).

Children: Yes.

Disabled access: Yes, very spacious with a disabled toilet.

The bill: £93.

Would you go back? Certainly.