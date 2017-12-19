Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rough sleeper known to many in Huddersfield town centre “poured her heart out” to a stranger before taking her own life, a coroner has ruled.

Silva Parden-Bell was found hanged in Bradford Road, Fartown, on July 22 last year, Bradford Coroner’s Court heard.

The 35-year-old had spent the night drinking with various people around town.

She had drunk cans of cider before getting a McDonald’s with her partner Alan Campbell, also of no fixed abode.

Along with some friends, they walked around town before she started to walk off. Mr Campbell asked where she was going and the last words she said him were that she was “going up Fartown.”

The last person to speak to Welsh-born Miss Parden-Bell was Joseph Butler, of Deighton. He had been drinking alone on the steps outside a Fartown pub when she sat down beside him and “poured her heart out.”

He had never met her before and he cannot remember what she was talking about as he was drunk. He left her on the steps and went home.

Around 6.30am on July 22, various people found Miss Parden-Bell slumped in a doorway, including Mohammadreza Ghasmi and delivery driver Adrian Lazar.

The emergency services were called and police who were first on the scene gave Miss Parden-Bell, who was in cardiac arrest, CPR and her pulse and blood pressure returned.

Later that morning, her partner was awoken in a car park by police officers asking him for his help identifying a woman found hanged near the Broadway Hair Salon.

CCTV cameras showed her beloved dog, believed to be a black and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier, walking around alone without a lead on.

Miss Parden-Bell was taken to the intensive care unit at Leeds General Infirmary but she was found to have a hypoxic brain injury and was declared dead around 5pm the next day.

Described in court as a regular drug user, a post-mortem blood sample also found cocaine and cannabis in her blood stream and a possible trace of heroin.

Assistant coroner Mary Burke ruled that the cause of death was suicide.

No family or friends were present during the hour-long inquest.

Arriva bus driver Trev Whitehead contacted the Examiner to share his last memory of her.

A few weeks before her death, he was departing from Leeds Bus Station when a Metro driver asked him to let a woman and her dog on his bus for free. He said she had been hanging out with a group of people but she had no money.

As she got off the bus in Northumberland Street, Huddersfield, she handed the driver a note written on a page torn from a book.

It read: “Thank you, I am sorry for disruppting your work. You may not know it but you have all helped me greatley. Sincerely yours, Silva Parden-Bell + Skittles the dog” (sic).

Then she added: “I will not be going back, mainly as I got away before I could change my mind and that is thanks to you. God bless always, Silva xxx”.

Trev said: “I had never met her before and I never saw her again, but I kept the note all this time and just wanted to share it to show any of her family members what kind of a person she was.”