Food retailer Iceland has pledged to continue accepting payments in old “round pound” coins until the end of the year.

The company, which is chaired by founder Grange Moor-born Malcolm Walker and has stores at Aspley and Trinity Street in Huddersfield, has extended its previously announced deadline of October 31. The old pound coin will be accepted at all Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores in the UK until December 31.

Group managing director Tarsem Dhaliwal said very many people still had old pound coins stashed away in their homes or cars, adding: “We’re very happy to save them the trouble of changing these old coins at a bank by allowing them to spend round pounds in our stores until the end of the year.”